The Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists has renewed calls for improved conditions of service.

The group embarked on a strike on January 2020 to demand better conditions of service and also rejected the call for its members to be described as physician assistants.

But it appears not all the concerns have been addressed after they resumed work.

According to the group, although its members play a very important role at various health facilities, there are no laid down structures to ensure career progression.

Speaking at a news conference at the Manhyia District Hospital in the Ashanti region to mark World Anesthesia Day, Ashanti regional chair of the association, Abigail Boadi Acheampong stressed the need to make the profession attractive.

“No one anaesthetist is supposed to administer anaesthesia in principle. But in Ghana, the case is different. Some hospitals have only one anaesthetist, the person is not able to go on leave, works 24/7, and 365 days.”

“Conditions of service are also poor. We embarked on a strike not long ago over some of these challenges. But they still persist. Career progression also, it was just recently that they introduced the degree programme. Those with a nursing background cannot make any significant progression.”