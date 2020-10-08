The Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Ernest Henry Norgbey, has written to the Electoral Commission (EC) to demand the publication of the provisional register of voters for the upcoming 2020 polls on its website.

Mr. Norgbey in a letter dated October 5, 2020, cited Regulation 23 of C.I. 126 to back his demands.

He also wants his demands met in the next seven days.

The MP has thus urged the EC to comply fully with the above-mentioned regulation.

“I refer to the above subject and hereby submit this formal request to you in my capacity as a private citizen of Ghana and the Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman Constituency for the Electoral Commission to publish the Provisional Register of Voters for the upcoming 2020 General Elections on its website as provided for by Regulation 23(1) (2) (3) of C.I. 91 as amended by C.I. 126 of 2020.”

“Regulation 23(3) in particular provides that “… The Commission shall in addition to the publication provided in sub-regulation (1), post the provisional register on the website of the Commission.” I noticed with deep regret that the Commission did not comply with this mandatory statutory requirement during the processes for the exhibition of the Voters Register in preparation for the 2020 elections.”

“In the circumstance, I hereby demand that you comply with Regulation 23(1)(2)(3) of C.1. 91 as amended by publishing or posting on the Commission’s website within the next seven (7) days the provisional voters register that was compiled prior to the voter exhibition exercise that took place from Friday, September 18 to Sunday, September 27, 2020,” he said in his letter.

“I further demand that you comply with Regulation 23 (I)(2)(3) of C.I. 91 as amended by publishing the provisional voters register that was compiled after the one-day voter registration exercise (including any extension thereof) that took place on 1″ October 2020 before mounting the voter exhibition scheduled for 7th October 2020.”

About the new voter register

The EC compiled a new voters register for the 2020 polls between Tuesday, June 30, 2020, and Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Over about 17 million persons were registered during the period.

If further held an extra day for citizens to register to vote on October 1.

