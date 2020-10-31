The Ashanti Regional Police command has discredited reports that the region is in a state of insecurity following recent increase in reported violent crimes including robbery.

The command said it is still in control of the security situation in the region and has successfully ensured the arrest of suspects involved in the various crimes reported recently.

The Public Relations Officer of the Regional Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo in an interview on Eyewitness News on Friday said while it is true that a number of violence crimes have been reported in the region recently, it is also true that the police have made arrests in connection with the said crimes.

“It is not true that there is insecurity in the Ashanti Region. It is true that we have recorded all these cases [but] in all these cases, some arrests have been made. It could be that it is the same syndicate who are perpetrating these crimes,” he said.

“If you say growing sense of insecurity, I will say no. These are cases that may happen and whenever it happens, we have the people arrested. I want to assure the good people of Kumasi that they should be rest assured that wherever a crime goes on, we will be on hand to make sure that the perpetrators are arrested,” he said.

Following’s last Friday’s broad daylight robbery and shooting incident at Alabar market that saw one person dead and three others injured, there have been concerns about the rising cases of such violent crimes.

The Alabar incident was less than 48 hours after the owner of Sky Filling Station was shot at the Asuodei branch in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region by unknown armed men.

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the Alabar market incident after giving the gang a hot chase that led to one of them being shot in the thigh.

Four other persons believed to be part of them however escaped and police are on manhunt for them.

The injured suspect is receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) under police guard.

The two others are being detained and assisting in police investigations.

ASP Ahianyo believes that their arrest will go a long way to help the police get to a reasonable conclusion.

“Whatever we are supposed to do as a command, we will do that,” he said.

He however called on the public to volunteer relevant information for the arrest of suspects.

“Criminals are living within the communities, so we need to help the police by way of sharing information,” he said, adding that the police is restrategizing and retooling to ensure that it remain in the position to deal with all forms of crimes in society.”