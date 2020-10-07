The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed the presidential nomination forms of John Mahama, its flagbearer amid further criticism of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr. Mahama, who is currently campaigning in the Western Region could not be at the EC’s headquarters in person.

The NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, submitted the forms on Mahama’s behalf.

In remarks, he complained about the limited time to file nominations as well as the absence of a certified voter register.

“The laws of the Commission indicated that an old register does not become extinct until a new one is finalised and certified. We have a situation when we are called upon to file nominations where there is a big doubt as to which register will be the base document for the filing of nominations.”

“It is unfortunate that a mature democracy like Ghana’s, we are having to go into elections as if we haven’t tasted democracy before,” he said.

The NDC followed the Progressive People’s Party in filing the nomination forms.

The PPP flagbearer, Brigitte Dzogbenuku, submitted her forms in person.

She raised concern with the filing fee in her exchange with the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa.

“I am requesting for a discount on the nomination fees because I am a woman. As it stands, we have filed [the nomination form] but if you [EC Chair] finds in your heart to give us a discount, we will be happy for us. It will be a form of encouragement to other women to step up and not be deterred by money to the leadership position that women deserve in this country,” she said.

Jean Mensa, in turn, said the request was something the commission will consider.

“We will present you with our decision shortly. Your proposal is something the Commission would consider because it is one of the things we discussed thoroughly, but we could not arrive at a conclusion. But it will still be discussed,” she said.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, President Akufo-Addo, submitted his nomination form in-person on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Others who submitted their forms on Tuesday included Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly called Osofo Kyiri Abosom on the ticket of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) as well as two-time independent presidential candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah.