The parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asougyaman constituency, Paul Asare Ansah has taken delivery of three (3) Royal Motorcycles donated to his campaign team by Nana Abrokwa A. Asare, a member of the party.

The gesture is in fulfilment of a pledge made by Nana Abrokwa at a fundraising event earlier this year, where he also made a significant cash donation.

It would be recalled that the drive by the politician to snatch the parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been severally boosted by donations and other forms of support by Nana Abrokwa Asare.

At the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic in March 2020, Mr. Abrokwa’s team donated assorted items of significant worth to the constituency to help its inhabitants fight the pandemic.

The assorted items which included 15 veronica buckets, 15 bucket stands, 15 buckets, 15 packs of towel papers, 300 pieces of hand sanitizers, 20 gallons of liquid soap, 15 pieces of dustbins, and 1,300 pieces of face masks were donated in support of the aspiring lawmaker’s efforts.

Speaking during the donation in Aboasa, Nana Abrokwa A. Asare commended the aspiring MP and assured of his unalloyed support for the NPP in the constituency.

“I have taken note of the fantastic effort made by your team ahead of the elections and have thus brought these token to support you. I have confidence in your ability to win this constituency for our great party.”

On his part, the parliamentary hopeful, Mr. Ansah assured that the motorcycles will be put to good use as the party goes all-out to win the seat for the NPP.

The 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections are slated for December 7.