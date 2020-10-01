Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawaase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, says the Audit Service’s justification for the delay in submission of the 2019 audit report should not be accepted.

The Audit service attributed the delay to the COVID-19 pandemic and not a deliberate effort to cover-up malfeasance following the absence of Daniel Domelevo, the Auditor-General, asked to proceed on leave.

Speaking on Eyewitness News Muntaka argued that the Audit Service’s excuse cannot be so because a lot of offices were operational in parts of the country even during the COVID-19 induced lockdown period.

“Their explanations do not hold water. Even during the lockdown period, the judiciary, Parliament and other government machinery did not halt. It has been three months and still counting. I would understand if it was just a month. But three months reports not submitted and you blame it on COVID-19? All public institutions had till February to submit their audited accounts to them for verification and cross-checking before submission to Parliament. I for one raised concerns about this, but we were told that government machinery cannot halt. So how come the auditing halted as they claim?”

He further refuted the claim by the Audit Service that it had written to the Speaker of Parliament informing him of the delay in the submission of outstanding reports.

“Again I have not sighted the said letter they claim to have presented to leadership of parliament. I am among the leaders of parliament and I have not sighted it. I doubt if anyone has received any letter to that effect,he said.”

“Each time the reports are ready, they are supposed to be published on the website, why haven’t the reports been put up if they claim they are ready? he queried”

Delays in submitting 2019 audit report due to COVID-19, not cover-up – Audit Service

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu earlier this week described the failure of the Acting Auditor-General to submit the report to Parliament for the 2019 financial year as a breach of the Constitution and the Audit Service Act.

The Audit Service debunked claims by the Minority in Parliament that it has deliberately delayed the submission of the 2019 Audited Public Accounts to Parliament in an attempt to cover-up supposed malfeasance following the absence of the Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo

He said the Acting Auditor-General must as a matter of urgency submit to Parliament, his Reports for the 2019 financial year and called on President Akufo-Addo do direct the Audit Service to do so “just as he directed the Auditor-General to proceed on his statutory leave.”

“It is our hope that the delays are not intended to cover up malfeasance on the part of Government because this year is an election year,” the caucus leader said.

But the Audit Service indicated that the position of the minority was surprising especially as it had duly written to the Speaker of Parliament informing him of the delay in the presentation of outstanding reports.