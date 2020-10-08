The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku escaped death after he was involved in a road crash on the Ejisu-Konongo stretch in the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Awuku’s driver was also unhurt after the crash.

Citi News understands that the incident occurred when Mr. Awuku was returning from Koforidua on Thursday after he had gone to train party organisers and volunteer groups.

Reports indicate that a tricycle crossed Mr. Awuku’s vehicle just after Ejisu and lost control of its brakes causing it to run into Mr. Awuku’s vehicle.

Mr. Awuku was in the Western North Region on Wednesday in the company of Justin Kodua Frimpong, the YEA CEO; Nana Tima Boakye, Deputy Coordinator for the Free SHS; Mark Sasu Mensah, CEO of the Computerized School Selection and Placement System; Maame Afia Akoto, the Deputy CEO of MASLOC and Alfreda Aboagye the Eastern Regional Director of MASLOC.