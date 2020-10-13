Ghana’s Communications Minister, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has urged the people of Tain constituency to be adjudicators of the 2020 polls by voting massively for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Minister on her campaign tour of the Bono Region visited the Badu Palace in the Tain constituency where she explained to the chiefs, the developmental works embarked upon by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government hence seeking the blessings of the traditional rulers for the NPP to continue what it has started.

The team then met party enthusiasts and electorates at Bedidi also in the Tain Constituency.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful gave the same charge to the poeple of the area.

She recounted the contributions of the Tain constituency in the 2008 run-off elections hence appealed to the people to decide for the NPP in the December polls.

She promised the constituents of massive developments in the NPP’s second term.

On his part, the Member of Parliament for Tain constituency, Gabriel Osei said the constituency has seen many developments under the NPP government.

These he said included completion of some roads, 34 Senior High Schools (SHS) benefiting from the Free SHS policy, 500 youths benefiting from the Youth-in-Afforestation programme as well as 1,585 youths acquiring some vocational skills.