The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has said security agencies are on high alert and will deal with persons trying to destabilize peace in the region.

The Council says it is aware of recent incidents of crime in parts of the region and will do everything possible to contain the situation.

The comments come after inhabitants called for improved security in the region following two separate shooting incidents within a week.

A 36-year-old man died after he was shot by some unidentified armed men at Atonsu in the Asokwa Municipality.

A Chinese national has also been hospitalized after armed men on a motorbike attacked him at Ahodwo, a suburb of the Kumasi metropolis.

Just as police in the region were still dealing with these incidents, a young man was also robbed immediately after he came out from a bank at the same scene the Chinese national was shot.

Speaking to Citi News, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah who is chairman of REGSEC assured that security agencies will deal with persons behind such crimes.

He disclosed that the council has met over the recent developments and has adopted strategies to deal with the incidents.

The REGSEC Chairman was also particular about how inhabitants can also ensure their personal security when they are going through their activities.

“It is true that of late there have been some few incidents that have occurred in the area of security, armed robbery and all those things. Even some of them involve the killing of some innocent people. We have met a number of times; even last night we had a meeting. We have designed strategies, and we are going to curb it. We are going to deal with them and deal with them strongly,” he said.

Mr. Osei Mensah added that inhabitants in the region must know they will be safe before, during, and after the 2020 general elections.

He warned perpetrators of such crimes to stop or the security agencies will deal with them decisively.

The Regional Minister further said “The assurance I can give is that, everybody should know that they are going to be safe between now, the election period and after the elections and continue even to the Christmas. We are going to put the security on very high alert, and we are going to deal with those people who will not like us to sleep in this region.”

“We want to make the region peaceful. During the election, people should be able to come out and vote in their numbers and go back home safely. People should be able to go about their duties without fear and that is what we are going to ensure. All this while we had an excellent record on security, but these last days some people will like to spoil that record, and we are not going to allow that. We are going to deal with them decisively,” he added.