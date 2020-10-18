The National Council of Zongo Chiefs (NCZC) has underscored the need for chiefs to be mindful of their utterances before, during, and after the December general election for national unity.

A release signed and issued by Hak Sulleman Naaba Sigirie I, General Secretary, NCZC, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said “As Chiefs, we must be guided by our utterances, because we are for everybody, and we have all the political party actors in our tribes or communities. We should therefore desist from the open declaration of support to a party, bearing in mind that, that party will not rule forever but Ghana will still be Ghana.”

It said the Council, had observed with serious concerns the increasing tension surrounding the upcoming elections and wished to state that, elections were about competing ideologies from all political parties, all geared towards the development of Ghana.

“We should learn to tolerate each other. As humans, we all have choices and we are free to join any political party of our choice. We have one Ghana and we should recognize it as such. Elections would come and go, but let us try to maintain the peace that we currently enjoy during this period.”

The release asked chiefs to be peace ambassadors before, during, and after the elections, saying: “Our duty is to wish all parties well when they visit.”

It also called on political parties to conduct campaigns devoid of insults, vilification, and name callings.

“We are calling on all people of Zongo Communities in Ghana to continue to be law-abiding and promote peaceful elections.”