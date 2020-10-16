Ghana’s leading sports betting company, Betway, on Thursday, held its maiden edition of the “Betway Ball Camp” as part of its efforts to help promote sports development in the country.

The initiative is aimed at bringing women in sports together to share their experiences and also discuss business opportunities in their various disciplines.

Participants of the seminar, were taken through various sessions by thought leaders on topics such as the Business of Sports and opportunities, how to use social media to build personal brands, Crisis Management and Communication, among others.

Black Queens Head Coach, Mercy Tagoe, Lawyer Eva Okyere, as well as seasoned sports journalists, Juliet Bawuah and Roselind Amoh, were among the facilitators at the seminar.

Country Manager in charge of Marketing at Betway, Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, stated that the brand was happy to lend support to female coaches and professionals in sports in the form of capacity building.

“We are happy to support these coaches and sports professionals as they prepare for the new sports season. “For the first time, the sports fraternity is seeing female sports professionals from the various disciplines come together to share experiences and acquire knowledge through this project,” he said.

Betway has over the years, continued to show unwavering commitment towards the development of sports in Ghana, through their Talent search initiative, thought leadership seminars, sponsorships and donations to sports teams.