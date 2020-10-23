Bookmaking giants, Betway, will on Saturday award a lucky winner with a brand new VW Polo Sedan as grand prize for the “Betway for the Fans” promo.

The car will be presented to the winner at Citi FM’s Premier League Roadshow on Saturday 24th October, 2020 at the Pig Farm Pizza Inn.

The promo, which had been running for the last four weeks, is aimed at rewarding Betway customers with grand prizes of two VW Polo Sedan cars (northern and southern sectors) over a one month period with over 1000 prizes also handed out in daily and weekly draws.

Betway gave away the northern sector car at a live radio draw in Kumasi on 17th October, 2020.

A live draw will be conducted on Citi FM’s Sports Panorama show on Friday 23rd October, 2020, to determine the winner from the southern sector.

About the Betway for the Fans Promo

To enter the draw to win one of the 30,000 prizes, customers simply needed to bet GHS 4 or more on any sports. Each bet placed will earn an additional entry into the daily, weekly, and grand prize draws. Winners of the weekly draw will win an iPhone XS Max.