The paramount chief of the Bole traditional area, Safo Kutugefeso, on Saturday led his subjects and members of the Gonjaland youth association to walk for peace.

The march which was organised under the auspices of the Gonjaland youth association was to celebrate the return of peace to Bole and also drum home the need for a peaceful election in the Savannah region.

Bole was placed under curfew for close to a year following violent clashes over a chieftaincy dispute but has now been lifted.

The walk brought together security agencies, heads of departments, members political parties and the general public.

They carried placards, some of which read peace is priceless, and walked through the principal streets of the Bole township.

Addressing his subjects after the March, Bole Wura Kutugefeso said Bole is peaceful and that the people of the traditional area must not do anything to tarnish its image and former president John Mahama.

He said the fact that John Mahama is a prince from Bole and a major contender in this year’s election puts a spotlight on Bole and called on all residents of the area to emulate the peaceful nature of the former president.

“This is John Mahama’s hometown, he is a prince from this place and a presidential aspirant, he is known for peace so nobody should use John Mahama’s name to foment trouble,” Kutugefeso said.

He warned he will ensure security agencies pick up anyone who plans to disrupt the campaign of any candidate saying everyone is entitled to come to Bole and campaign.

“Nana Akufo-Addo has every right to come to Bole and campaign peacefully and go back, the fact th6he comes here to the campaign doesn’t mean he is taking the votes away so if you foment trouble the security is there to take care of you,” the Bolewura warned.

The Deputy Savannah regional minister, Samuel Yeyu Tika who joined the march advised the youth not to allow politicians to use them for violence.

He also called on chiefs to desist from making pronouncements that have the tendency of dividing their people.

“We are all looking up to our chiefs, it is by your peaceful leadership that will force us to know there is no need allowing ourselves to be used for violence, so don’t let we the politicians come and make you make pronouncements that will jeopardise your traditional area.”

President of the Gonjaland youth association, Alhaji Mohammed Amin Osman said the entire Gonjaland is excited that peace has returned to Bole.

Alhaji Amin announced the 2021 Congress of the Gonjaland youth association will take place in Bole to celebrate the return of peace to the area.