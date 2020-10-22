The New Patriotic Party in the Bono Region has barred Drobo based Kiss FM from covering its activities.

It has also boycotted all programs of the station citing unfair treatment.

The party alleged that Kiss FM has a hidden agenda to tarnish the image of the Member of Parliament for Jaman South, Yaw Afful who also doubles as Deputy Aviation Minister.

In a Citi News Interview, the Bono Regional Communications Director of the NPP, Seth Asare Bediako said it had reported the media house to the National Media Commission for action to be taken.

“We actually have a lot of audio. We have been following Kiss FM for some time now. We have taken notice of the partial presentations that are made on their airwaves. They have planned to defame the MP for the area. How can a media personnel host a program known as NPP hour, where the panellists spend time tarnishing the image of the party?”

“Based on that, we have decided to boycott all programs of the station and also ban them from attending any program of the party in the region. We have also referred them to the National Media Commission for investigations, “he added.