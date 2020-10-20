In commemoration of this year’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Sandbox Beach Club has organized a free breast screening exercise at Labadi in the La Dade Kotopon Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking to citinewsroom.com, the Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Sebastien, holding company of a chain of restaurants, including Sandbox, Sarah Mary Adetola, urged Ghanaian women to adopt healthy lifestyle practices as well as regular health screening to minimize the risk of contracting diseases.

She said the exercise, which was held in partnership with the La Polyclinic, forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to support stakeholders within the community in which it operates.

“As a female and a business owner, I am particularly enthusiastic about investing time and resources into issues that affect communities in which we work.”

“By uniting as a community that recognizes the importance of all women, and in this case, of all women’s health, we can work together to ensure that every woman has access to education, support, be emotional, financial or medical, and hope, regardless of her circumstance.”

Ms. Adetola called for increased breast health awareness among people regardless of gender, as the disease is known to affect both men and women.

Breast cancer is the most common invasive cancer in women and the second leading cause of cancer death in women after lung cancer.

The month of October, which is marked globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is a period when awareness programmes are intensified to reduce the stigma of breast cancer through education on symptoms and treatment.