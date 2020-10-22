The President of the Federal Government of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari is set to address Nigerians tonight over the #EndSARS protest.

The address is slated for 7 pm. This was announced in a tweet.

“Following a detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President @MBuhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 7 pm.”

“Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”

A protest for police and governance reforms in Nigeria led by the youth turned bloody on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, when security operatives allegedly opened fire on the protestors.

Both the Africa Union and ECOWAS have condemned the happenings in Nigeria.

Below is the full tweet