The burial service of the mother of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Madam Victoria Agbotui, took place today at the forecourt of the statehouse in Accra.

The non-denominational service which started at 9 am lasted for an hour.

The body of the late Victoria Agbotui was then conveyed to Dzelukope through Vume for internment.

Madam Victoria Agbotui died at age 101 on Thursday, September 24 shortly after celebrating her 101st birthday on September 9, 2020.

Born in 1919, Madam Victoria Agbotui came into the limelight following her son’s ascension to power in 1979.

She was also the head of the catering department at the presidency during her son’s reign.

Victoria Agbotui hailed from Dzelukope near Keta in the Volta Region.