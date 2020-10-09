The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the GCNet Staff Welfare Association to call off its strike with immediate effect.

Members of the Association began the strike on Monday, October 5, 2020, to press home their demands for the immediate payment of “redundancy packages to redundant staff in accordance with the Arbitration Award.”

In a statement issued by the Association, Welfare Chairman, Felix Agbodeka, stated that the sit down strike is in accordance with section 159 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

“The GCNet Staff Welfare Association has resolved to commence a series of industrial actions against GCNet Management. This is to press home our demands for the immediate payment of redundancy package to redundant staff in accordance with the Arbitration Award. From today Thursday 24th September 2020, and until further notice, workers of GCNet shall be on a lawful and legal sit down strike in accordance with section 159 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651),” he said.

But the NLC in a press statement issued on Friday, October 9, 2020, directed the leadership of the association to appear before the Commission on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

“The National Labour Commission hereby directs the striking workers to call off the strike immediately and appear before the Commission on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.”

“The invitation is in accordance with section 139 of the labour Act 2003, Act 651.”

The NLC added that due to the COVID-19 protocols, the association should select three representatives to represent them.

“In view of the COVID-19 protocols, the representation to the hearing by each side is restricted to maximum of three (3) persons and this must be noted. The workers are therefore to select three (3) persons to represent them at the hearing.”

Below is the full statement from NLC

