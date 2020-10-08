One of the phone numbers of the Minister of Mines, Industries and Technological Development, Gabriel Dodo Ndoke is reported to have been hacked by unidentified individuals.

According to Minister Dodo Ndoke, unscrupulous individuals are using the number to extort money via social media electronic transfers.

He has thus warned his contacts not to pay attention to any publication nor heed to any financial request coming from the said number.

He nevertheless indicated that works are ongoing for him to recover his phone number.

It remains uncertain when the said hack took place or for how long it has been ongoing.

Minister Gabriel Dodo Ndoke is not the first member of Government to be a victim of hacking.

High personalities in the country are often victims of cyber criminality with unscrupulous individuals creating fake accounts bearing their names to extort money.