The Chief Executive Officer of Bui Power Authority (BPA), Fred Oware has handed over an Innovation Centre to the Bui Power Authority DA Junior High School.

The Innovation Centre is an initiative of Mr Fred Oware and was solely funded by him.

During the handing over of the facility, Mr Fred Oware noted that “If you are offering the local people education, the basics should be in Science. That was the main motivation. And I said it was something I personally did for the community because I am coming here for the second time. I asked myself what lasting benefit can I leave with the people here. I thought of the children and the free education policy of the government and went ahead to do what I did.”

Mr Oware admonished that succeeding BPA administration should continue to support the Centre through their Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Headmaster of Bui Power Authority DA JHS, Johnson Kofi Hinneh in an interview said, “I am very happy to have this Innovation Centre in the school. In fact, it is going to be of great benefit to the teaching of Science, Mathematics, ICT and even the learning of all the other subjects as a whole because there is a library where they would go and do their research, read more, I know the students are going to make good use of their leisure time in the library.”

He noted that they sometimes teach abstract things but with the coming on board of a laboratory it is going to improve teaching and learning.

The Board Chairman of BPA, Ambassador Afare Apeadu Donkor commended the leadership style of Mr Fred Oware.

“As most of you may already be aware, Fred is a man who believes in the potential of everyone and therefore, throughout his stay as CEO of BPA, he has continuously strived to ensure the development of the human capacity within the Authority out of his passion and resolve to help one and all reach their highest potential. The Board has always shared this vision by approving an appropriate budget to support training and human development.”

“The dream of Fred Oware was to establish and operate a centre for the youth of the project affected people and neighbouring communities, which would expose them to the world of science, technology, and robotics. This as you will all agree will excite the imaginations of the youth in our communities to reach for a world beyond the local environment through the study of the aforementioned subjects.”

A student of the Bui Power Authority DA JHS, Gladys Frimpong in an interview with Citi News noted that the Centre would go a long way to help them as most of their lessons would be done through practice.

The library she disclosed would also improve their reading habits as well as improve their vocabulary.

Other personalities who joined in the commissioning of the Innovation Centre were the District Executive for Banda, Mary Konney and the Chief of Bui Nana Kwadwo Wuo II.

Mr Fred Oware was enstooled as Development Chief with the stool name Nana Ababio Oware.