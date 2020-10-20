On Friday, the 16th of October, CFAO Automotive, Equipment and Services successfully launched a new CARE Policy for all existing and future customers, as part of their desire to be closer to their cherished customers through excellent service.

The CARE Policy, tagged “Your Car, We Care” was launched with a short ceremony at the CFAO Ghana head office on the Airport bypass road and was broadcasted live on Facebook with video call-in sessions from their branches in Tema, Kumasi and Takoradi.

According to Mrs. Adriana Kwofie-Bempah, the Customer Excellence Manager for CFAO, “This CARE Policy is our new promise to ensure the needs of our customers are met entirely. It is a renewed spirit of customer care that promises to better serve and keep our customers satisfied, because they deserve it”.

Mr. Paulo Fernandes, the Country Delegate for CFAO, “We desire to be the leading automotive company in Ghana, and that starts with being in the hearts of our customers. To do this, we have resolved to stand out in the way we deliver our service to all our existing and future customers”.

The new CARE Policy is captured in five (5) commitments, aimed at making your experience with all CFAO’s brands and services a better one.

100% Availability of selected spare parts

CFAO commits to deliver any of the available selected spare parts within 2 working days in all branches. Customers will receive a 1% discount each working day if there’s a delay in delivery after the second working day.

Furthermore, customers will receive free delivery of spare parts for both vehicles and equipment with purchases over $1,000 and delivery within 20km around our CFAO branches.

Proximity to customers

In partnership with Total Ghana, CFAO has widened its network. Three (3) new CFAO Certified Workshops in the Northern region namely Wa, Bolgatanga and Tamale for a start.

CFAO is also looking to bring customers closer to them through special events like the CFAO Open House and Voice of Customer events.

Respect of timelines

CFAO commits to respect the deadlines communicated to all customers at the time each quote is approved or purchase made. Failure to meet this commitment will attract a free CFAO voucher as compensation to the customer.

Same day repairs on selected jobs

For a selected list of jobs, CFAO commits to repair your car, truck or machine on the same day. Failure to meet this commitment will attract free CFAO vouchers as compensation for the time lost.

However, all same day repair customers must book an appointment in advance and request our technician on site, or bring your vehicle/equipment to any CFAO workshop by 9:00am each day.

Reachable anytime

CFAO commits to being reachable on its hotline 0900 900 007 from 8:00am to 8:00pm each day or speak to Charles, our CFAO WhatsApp Chatbot on 0242 426 429, anytime, any day, anywhere.

You can also visit any of the CFAO branches in Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Takoradi to get the service you deserve.

