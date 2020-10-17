Chief Tinguri Dana Azum Wuni, a sub-chief of Zogilgu community near Sakogu in the East Mamprusi Municipality has led 40 other residents to join the New Patriotic Party in the Gambaga Nalerigu constituency.

They declared their defection to the NPP at a constituency rally on Saturday at Nalerigu.

Making the declaration, the chief said the Zogilgu community was a known NDC community for decades but has never seen any development until the NPP took over power.

“Our meeting today brings joy to me. The Zogilgu people were following NDC for many years but have seen no change. But when Hajia Alima and the NPP took power, we have seen electricity for the first time. We used to struggle to get fertilizer to farm but this is now history to us. We have school now too”, the chief said.

“Also, people down south used to laugh at us that Mamprusis have no better town but Nalerigu has become a regional capital. I want to say that, if the NDC which was in power for years, had tried to develop us, there would be justification to continue to follow them. However, we saw nothing following them all these years”, he concluded.

Twenty-seven (27) other defected NDC supporters from two communities namely Kpekparigbini and Sumniboma all in the same enclave of the constituency also declared their support for the NPP.

Simon Konlan, who led the defected people from Kpekparigbini said he decided to join the party after the death of his parents who were ardent followers of NDC.

According to him, their loyalty to the NDC brought them nothing good which informed their latest decision to switch to the NPP.

“Our parents were pure NDC members, but we didn’t see anything coming to us like development. But when the NPP took over, my community is happy so far. That is why I pulled my people including those that were still following NDC to NPP,” Simon Konlan said to the crowd.

The North East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Nurudeen Fuseini welcomed the defectors to the NPP saying their decision was a good one.

“We welcome you to into our midst. This shows that our ‘agenda six constituencies’ is on course. You have taken a good decision,” he said.

The Chairman said the NPP’s door-to-door campaign strategy has been launched and charged every follower of the party in the region to reach every house with the good messages of the NPP in order to win all the six constituencies for the governing party.