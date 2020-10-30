The Citi Breakfast Show highlights various infrastructural problems causing flood in various parts of Accra after every downpour.

The interactive show played voice clips from listeners who shared problems affecting their communities.

Kojo Akoto Boateng speaks to Albert Yaw Opoku, an entrepreneur and the co-founder of HapaSpace.

HapaSpace provides a supportive and dynamic community for entrepreneurs, freelancers, start-ups, early-stage businesses, social enterprises and business professionals in Kumasi.

Regular events allow members to build networks, work together on projects and learn from experienced tech and business practitioners.