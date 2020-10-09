A co-host of the Citi Breakfast Show, Kojo Akoto Boateng hosts the CEO and founder of Kawa Moka, Emi-Beth Quantson in this edition of the Citi Business Edition to discuss the coffee industry in Ghana; production, packaging and business prospects.

Kawa Moka is a 100% women-owned Ghanaian Coffee Company that specializes in the production of artisan small-batch roasted coffee. Our green beans are grown organically by six women small farm owners in Leklebi in the South Afadjato District of the Volta Region of Ghana.