Today on the Citi Business Edition, Kojo Akoto Boateng speaks to Albert Yaw Opoku, an entrepreneur and the co-founder of HapaSpace.

HapaSpace provides a supportive and dynamic community for entrepreneurs, freelancers, start-ups, early-stage businesses, social enterprises and business professionals in Kumasi.

Regular events allow members to build networks, work together on projects and learn from experienced tech and business practitioners.