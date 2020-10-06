Journalist at Citi FM and Citi TV, Jonas Nyabor has been listed amongst speakers at this year’s African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC).

The conference, which was originally slated for October 26-28, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa will now be held virtually between 6th and 30th October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AIJC is the continent’s largest gathering of investigative journalists giving practitioners on the continent as well as international investigative journalists the opportunity to learn new skills, discuss new investigations and share experiences.

Mr. Nyabor’s presentation will be at the Africa-China Journalism Forum through which he will discuss the coverage of COVID-19 in Ghana and innovations the virus has triggered amidst the realities of the country’s situation.

The forum features seven other journalists who will talk about other critical development issues on the continent such as transport, communications, digital identity, privacy, security as well as public health.

Jonas Nyabor was part of the Africa-China Public Health Reporting Project and contributed to the Media Foundation for West Africa’s COVID-19 fact-checking project.

Other Ghanaian journalists speaking at the conference are Rabiu Alhassan, Director of GhanaFact and Tiger Eye PI’s Anas Aremeyaw Anas who will talk about his recent work on people profiting from fake COVID-19 cures.

Rabiu Alhassan will be discussing the trends and challenges around the spread of COVID-19 misinformation.

The African Investigative Journalism Conference is organized annually by the Journalism Department of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The AIJC has been running since 2005 and will be holding the 16th edition this year.

It will have training and workshop sessions and more than 25 panel discussions.