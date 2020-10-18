On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, there will be a hot debate on Citi FM’s technology show, Citi Trends.

The debate will be on the topic, “Facebook and Twitter, which is more effective as a political instrument?”

There will be two debators in the studio, one arguing for Facebook, and the other arguing for Twitter.

Their responsibility, on the night, will be to convince a panel of judges and the listeners of the show, which of the two platforms is the best political instrument.

Citi Trends is hosted by Philip Kofi Ashon, and airs every Tuesday night, at 7pm, only on Citi 97.3 FM.

The show is sponsored by First National Bank and Zeepay.