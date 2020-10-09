Citi TV’s Keyboard Idol talent competition which went on a short break after the untimely death one of its contestants, returns tomorrow, October 10, 2020.

Chris Tamakloe, one of the star performers passed away on September 19, 2020, when a vehicle in which he and his father were travelling was involved in a road crash at Asutsuare Junction.

One passenger in the minibus died on the spot, while Chris – and other passengers – were initially rushed to the Dodowa District Hospital and later transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, where Chris, unfortunately, passed away.

He was a student of the Holy Spirit Preparatory School at Ho, where he had completed JHS 1 and was moving on to JHS 2.

He was the sole competitor from the Volta Region on the show.

Chris is survived by his parents and two younger sisters.

The eight remaining contestants had survived two rounds of an eviction and were poised for a round of performances of classical pieces, in the next episode, before Saturday’s tragedy occurred.

