The COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Programme (CoRe) is set to equip members of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association with the requisite skills to help build resilience and deal with the socioeconomic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a short ceremony to sign the Memorandum of Understanding with the CoRe Programme, the President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, Mrs. Perpertual Ofori-Ampofo, intimated that nurses and midwives are the professional groups that need the CoRe programme the most.

“With 65,000 active members at the frontline of the COVID-19 battle, and the majority of them (67%) being females, nurses and midwives are probably the biggest hit and most disrupted professionals by the effects of this unprecedented pandemic,” Mrs. Ofori-Ampofo said.

The CoRe programme is an intervention of the Springboard Roadshow Foundation, in partnership with Solidaridad and the Mastercard Foundation.

Since June this year, the program has been providing support to young people aged 18 to 35 years by equipping them with relevant skills to enable them to survive and thrive during and after the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program interventions are delivered through three main avenues, namely e-learning, e-mentoring and e-counseling.

On her part, the Executive Director of the Springboard Roadshow Foundation, Mrs. Comfort Ocran, expressed her excitement about the prospects of the partnership.

She highlighted the positive impact the CoRe programme has already had on several thousands of Ghanaian youth.

Mrs. Ocran revealed that a number of nurses and midwives were already participating in the CoRe programme as individuals.

“The institutional arrangement with the association will now allow us to deliver more tailored responses and to measure the specific impact,” she said.

Mrs. Ofori-Ampofo welcomed the collaboration and shared that nurses and midwives typically spend the most contact hours with COVID-19 patients.

She added that about 800 of their members had been infected while two had lost their lives.

She added that many of their members were traumatized by their experiences this year including displacement, rejection by family members and, in some instances, loss of spouses due to several hours spent away from home.

“Contrary to the perception that COVID-19 is on the decline, the effects on nurses and midwives are being felt now more than ever. I am optimistic about the potential impact of the CoRe Program on our members. I will be absolutely delighted if Springboard will not just onboard our members but target specific support to help us come through.”

“In the end, it will be Ghana that wins. If the nation has health professionals who are themselves healthy, resilient and ready to face the future, it will be for the betterment of the country as a whole,” Mrs. Ofori-Ampofo said.

About Springboard Road Show Foundation

The Springboard Road Show Foundation is the promoter of diverse mentoring and developmental interventions aimed at young people. Its flagship annual programme, the Springboard Road Show has evolved into the nation’s biggest personal development conference since its first edition in January 2007.

Over the past 14 editions, over 200,000 participants in Ghana, Nigeria and Gambia have directly benefited from career guidance, group coaching, leadership conferences and one-on-one mentoring with over a million digital participants recorded.

For more information, kindly call us on +233 055 153 55 33.

The Mastercard Foundation works with visionary organizations to enable young people in Africa and in Indigenous communities in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work.

It is one of the largest, private foundations in the world with a mission to advance learning and promote financial inclusion to create an inclusive and equitable world. The Foundation was created by Mastercard in 2006 as an independent organization with its own Board of Directors and management.

For more information on the Foundation, please visit www.mastercardfdn.org.