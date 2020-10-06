US President Donald Trump has made a dramatic return to the White House to continue his treatment for coronavirus after a three-night hospital stay.

The president removed his mask on the balcony of the White House, where several staff and aides have tested positive for the virus in recent days.

“Feeling really good!” Mr Trump tweeted earlier. “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

The US has had 7.4 million cases of Covid-19 and 210,000 deaths.

Questions remain over the seriousness of Mr Trump’s illness after a weekend of conflicting statements.

What happened during Trump’s return?

Telling Americans not to fear the disease in a tweet before he left hospital on Monday evening, Mr Trump said: “I feel better than I did 20 years ago!!”

He also tweeted: “Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!!”

Mr Trump’s diagnosis has upended his campaign for a second term in office, less than a month before the Republican president faces Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the White House election.

Wearing a navy business suit, tie and mask, Mr Trump walked out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington DC suburbs pumping his fist.

“Thank you very much everybody,” he said, ignoring questions from the media, including one reporter who asked: “Are you a superspreader, Mr President?”

Following the short helicopter ride, Mr Trump was pictured alone on the Truman Balcony of the White House. He removed his protective face mask, before giving a thumbs-up and a military-style salute.

A couple of hours later, he tweeted a campaign-style clip of his return set to stirring music.