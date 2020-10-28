Ghana has been adjudged one of the best countries that have effectively managed the COVID-19 crisis, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has said.

Presenting a budget to cater for the first quarter of 2021 in Parliament today, 28th October 2020, the Minister explained that an increase in business and consumer confidence was a sign of the government’s efficient management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Indeed our efforts have been adjudged as among the best three in the world. Mr. Speaker, the robustness of our macro-economic fundamentals and the efficacy of Government’s COVID-19 mitigation measures have been borne out by recent indicators.”

“According to the Bank of Ghana’s surveys in August 2020, consumer confidence is bouncing back strongly and is currently above pre-COVID-19 lockdown levels. Business confidence has also increased, although below pre-lockdown levels,” said the Minister.

Mr. Ofori-Atta outlined some policies including the Obaantanpa programme and the provision of free water and electricity as some of the provisions made by the government to cushion Ghanaians in the wake of the pandemic.

Below are other programmes the Minister outlined as interventions by the government

Implementing the GH¢1,342million Covid-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan to protect lives

Operationalising the GH¢1.2 Billion Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP) to support businesses

Launching a GH¢2 billion Guarantee Scheme to enable SMEs borrow at a more affordable rate

Supporting the GH¢3 billion credit and stimulus package by commercial banks in Ghana to revitalize industries, especially pharmaceutical, hospitality, services and manufacturing sectors

The Minority side of Parliament, in May slammed the government for selling “false hope” in its management of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It maintained that Ghana was still in a precarious situation despite the state saying Ghana may have reached its peak for infections and claimed that the government was manipulating data on the virus’ spreading in Ghana.

The government however rubbished these claims, insisting that Ghana’s approach to fighting COVID-19 was one of the best in the continent.