More than 30,000 passengers who travelled by flight into Ghana have undergone COVID-19 testing following the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport six weeks ago.

This was disclosed by President Nana Akufo-Addo during his 18th update on the country’s enhanced response to the pandemic on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

He further indicated that out of the number tested, only 92 have been positive.

He said the affected persons are asymptomatic.

“Following the provision of testing facilities, which ensure the speed and accuracy of COVID-19 testing, Kotoka International Airport was reopened on 1st September 2020. It has been six weeks since the reopening, and a total of 30,564 passengers have been tested, from which 92 have tested positive. All 92 are asymptomatic cases, whose status, but for the test, would not have been detected, and would have spread the disease amongst the rest of the population.”

Nana Akufo-Addo also defended the three-day PCR testing directive by the government for persons seeking to travel to Ghana.

“I am aware that some are calling for the Government to extend the PCR negative test period before boarding the flight from three days to at least five days. I believe, in the context of the second wave of infections that is engulfing so many countries of Europe and America, that we have to insist on the three (3) day period. It is better to be safe than sorry”, he added.