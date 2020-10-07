Covid-19 is spreading further among those around US President Donald Trump, with White House adviser Stephen Miller and a top military official infected.

Mr Miller, who has been self-isolating for the past five days, confirmed he had contracted coronavirus on Tuesday.

Top US General Mark Milley and other military leaders are also quarantining after Coast Guard official Admiral Charles Ray tested positive.

Other officials are self-isolating “out of an abundance of caution”.

In a statement, Mr Miller said he had been “testing negative every day” until Tuesday, adding that he was now in quarantine.

His wife, Katie Miller, who is Vice-President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman, contracted the virus back in May and later recovered.

In July, Mr Miller’s 97-year-old grandmother, Ruth Glosser, reportedly died due to complications with Covid-19.

The White House denied that coronavirus had caused Mrs Glosser’s death, saying in a statement she “died peacefully in her sleep from old age”.

But Mr Miller’s uncle produced a death certificate listing “respiratory arrest” and Covid-19 as “a condition leading” to the cause of Mrs Glosser’s death.

Mr Miller – who writes the president’s speeches – is known for his hardline views on immigration.