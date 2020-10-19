The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described as untenable calls for the extension of the three-day period for negative COVID-19 PCR test result for persons seeking to travel to Ghana through the country’s air borders.

According to him, the extension will not be in the best interest of the country.

In his 18th COVID-19 address to the nation on Sunday, October 18, 2020, the President defended the current three-day timeframe for the test results.

“I am aware that some are calling for the Government to extend the PCR negative test period before boarding the flight from three days to at least five days. I believe, in the context of the second wave of infections that is engulfing so many countries of Europe and America, that we have to insist on the three (3) day period. It is better to be safe than sorry”, he added.

He said, 30,564 passengers, have so far undergone COVID-19 testing following the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport six weeks ago.

Nana Akufo-Addo further indicated that out of the number tested 92 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

He said such persons would not have been detected if not for the prior PCR test and the subsequent test demanded at KIA.

“Following the provision of testing facilities, which ensure the speed and accuracy of COVID-19 testing, Kotoka International Airport was reopened on 1st September 2020. It has been six weeks since the reopening, and a total of 30,564 passengers have been tested, from which 92 have tested positive. All 92 are asymptomatic cases, whose status, but for the test, would not have been detected, and would have spread the disease amongst the rest of the population.”

The airport was closed in March as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

It was however reopened on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

All passengers coming to Ghana by air are required to pay $150 for a 30-minute PCR COVID-19 test to check their status.

Kofi Kapito threatens lawsuit over detention of Ghanaians unable to pay COVID-19 testing fees

The Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Protection Agency, Kofi Kapito had urged government and its agencies responsible for COVID-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport to desist from detaining people who are unable to pay the testing fees at the airport.

In a statement copied to Citi News, Mr. Kapito said such detentions are “unlawful” and “tantamount to kidnapping.”

Kofi Kapito said it is unacceptable for anybody to be detained as Ghana’s laws do not deem a debtor to be a criminal that should be detained.

He further threatened that the Consumer Protection Agency will be forced to take legal actions over the matter should be supposed debtors continue to be held at the airport.

“It is the Agency’s position that there is no law in Ghana that enjoins the Ghana authorities to hold a citizen of Ghana at the airport for non-payment of a service.”