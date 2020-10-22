The National Schools Inspectorate Authority’s (NaSIA) has warned that it will indefinitely close down private Pre-Tertiary Education Institutions (PTEIs) that have re-opened their schools for in-person classes for learners in Lower Primary to Senior High School (other than those in JHS 2 and SHS 2/International Curricular equivalents).

The NaSIA in a statement signed by the Inspector-General of School Haggar Hilda Ampadu, reiterated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo only allowed “SHS 2 and JHS 2 students to return to school from 5th October to 14th December 2020 to complete their academic year.”

The President postponed the remainder of the academic year for all nursery, kindergarten, primary, JHS 1 and SHS 1 students.

The next academic year will resume in January 2021, with appropriate adjustments made to the curriculum, to ensure that nothing is lost from the previous year.”

The authority, therefore, advised parents “not to send their wards who are not in JHS 2 or SHS 2 (or International Curricular equivalents) to school until otherwise indicated by the President.”

Find the full statement below:

During the National Schools Inspectorate Authority’s (NaSIA) recent monitoring activities, it came to our notice that some private Pre-Tertiary Education Institutions (PTEIs) have re-opened their schools for in-person classes for learners in Lower Primary to Senior High School (other than those in JHS 2 and SHS 2/International Curricular equivalents). These actions are in clear breach of the President’s directive.

NaSIA is reminding such PTEIs that per the President’s address to the nation (Update No.16) on Sunday, 30th August, 2020, a decision has been taken “for (only) SHS 2 and JHS 2 students to return to school from 5th October to 14th December 2020 to complete their academic year.”

Further, in the address, it is indicated that a decision has also been reached “to postpone the remainder of the academic year for all nursery, kindergarten, primary, JHS 1 and SHS 1 students. The next academic year will resume in January 2021, with appropriate adjustments made to the curriculum, to ensure that nothing is lost from the previous year.”

NaSIA, based on the above, is strongly advising private PTEIs acting in contradiction to the President’s directive including those offering in-person vacation classes (to learners other than those in JHS 2 and SHS 2/International Curricular equivalents) to stop their activities with immediate effect. Any PTEI that acts contrary to the President’s directive will be made to shut down indefinitely.

Parents are also reminded not to send their wards who are not in JHS 2 or SHS 2 (or International Curricular equivalents) to school until otherwise indicated by the President.

Finally, the general public is urged to be vigilant and report any instances of PTEIs breaching the President’s directive to NaSIA for the necessary action to be taken.

For further clarification, please contact the Ag. Director, General Administration of NaSIA on 0302907589 or 0545732688 or via e-mail on [email protected]