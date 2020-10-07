One of Ghana’s finest disc jockeys who is happily changing the narrative of deejaying using technology, Otoo Mensah known in the entertainment circles as iPhone DJ, has disclosed that the venture is very lucrative.

Speaking on Upside Down, Citi TV’s lifestyle variety show on Sunday, he explained that one can make a good living out of deejaying if they position themselves well.

“I will say DJing is a very lucrative job. I feel like there are many segments that make up the entire industry of DJing so it depends on where you want to go. I’m doing more like an event DJ. I like the nightlife and seeing people happy. Some people do radio, and they are paid to promo songs so you can imagine if every artiste is paying to promo their songs,” he said.

He elaborated on the need for people to acquire skills and proper branding in any career.

“It depends on how you build yourself up. I feel it’s a climbing step. When I started, people didn’t give me anything. I used to play free shows; they will throw a hundred Ghana here and there. So initially I didn’t think it was going to get to the point where I’ll will be getting paid. Trust me if I ever open my account to you, you will be surprised,” he added.

IPhone DJ is popularly known for playing music at events with his iPhone.

He graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon where he studied Business Administration.