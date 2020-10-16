The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has cautioned the public against fraudulent recruitment which is being advertised on social media.

According to GAF, such advertisements are being done by “unscrupulous persons using the names and pictures of senior officers to defraud the public”.

GAF in a statement signed by its Director Public Relations, Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie is thus urging the public to ignore such advertisement.

“The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) wishes to once again caution the general public to refrain from giving patronage to the fake advertisements and other falsified documents including social media posts purporting that GAF has begun 2020/2021 recruitment and enlistment exercises.”

“These adverts are being put into the public domain by unscrupulous persons using the names and pictures of senior officers to defraud the public.

It has further clarified that it does not advertise on social media.

“Additionally, GAF wishes to once again reiterate that it does not advertise on social media and does not engage middlemen in such exercises. Therefore, the public should take heed of the education and numerous reminders to desist from paying monies through ‘mobile money’ to these fraudsters who claim to be recruitment agents of GAF.”

Meanwhile, “GAF further states that in conjunction with other Security Services such unscrupulous persons engaged in the fraudulent acts are continuously being tracked down and those arrested being dealt with severely according to the law.”

Below is the full statement from GAF