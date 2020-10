A co-host of Citi Breakfast Show and Head of New Media Department of Citi TV/FM, Kojo Akoto Boateng interviews the Quiz Mistress of National Maths and Science Quiz and President of Ghana Biomedical Association, Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann on this edition of the Citi Business Edition.

She speaks about her inventions and a pioneer of Science, Maths, Technology and Engineering.