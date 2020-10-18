Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, the Presidential Advisor on Health has donated four motorbikes and 15 bales of clothes to support the campaign activities of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ahafo Ano North.

The donation was received by Member of Parliament and NPP parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Suleman Adamu Sanid, on behalf of the constituency.

The campaign team, the MCE and the constituency executives expressed their gratitude to Dr Nsiah-Asare for his unceasing support to the constituency.

During the presentation, Dr Nsiah-Asare said his support to the constituency will continue to strengthen the activities in Ahafo Ano North to retain the seat for the New Patriotic Party.

Present at the event were: Michael Owusu Asante (Constituency Chairman, NPP Ahafo Ano North), Martina Appiah Nyantakyi (MCE – Ahafo Ano North), Suleman Adamu Sanid (MP & NPP parliamentary candidate -Ahafo Ano North), Faustina Annor (Women Organizer- NPP Ahafo Ano North), Fred Amfo (Deputy Youth Organizer – NPP Ahafo-Ano North).