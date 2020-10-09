Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah has assumed office as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He assumed office on Monday, October 5, 2020, according to a statement from the hospital.

The statement was signed by Jerry Ahmed Shaib, acting Board Chairman of the hospital.

“The Board of Directors of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah who has assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital with effect from 5th October 2020.”

Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah’s appointment was first announced in a statement from the Presidency on September 4, 2020.

“The President of the Republic has nominated Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah for appointment as the Chief Executive of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.”

The Presidency further directed the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, to take the “necessary steps to regularize the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Ghana Health Service and the Teaching Hospitals Act, 1996 (Act 525).”

Dr. Ampomah takes over from Dr. Daniel Asare whose tenure of office ended on September 3, 2020.

About Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah

Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah is a Consultant Plastic Surgeon and the Director of the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Dr Ampomah completed his primary education at the Ministry of Health Basic School at Korle-Bu in 1982. He had his secondary education at the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, Legon where he won an award as the Best O-Level Science Scholar in 1987.

He completed his GCE A-Levels at the same school in 1989, did a year’s national service as a tutor at his alma mater, and proceeded to the University of Ghana Medical School in October 1990.

He graduated from the University of Ghana Medical School in April 1997 and started work at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital as a Houseman in the same month. He has served in several clinical departments.

In May 1999, he formally commenced postgraduate training and obtained a Fellowship in Plastic Surgery from the West Africa College of Surgeons in April 2005, finishing as the Overall Best Candidate in West Africa for the Final (Part II) Exam in Plastic Surgery.

With sponsorship from International Reconstructive Plastic Surgery (now Resurge Africa), a Scottish charity that aims at training and equiping surgeons in West Africa to carry out Reconstructive Surgery without the need of overseas financial or personnel help, he undertook further postgraduate training in Plastic Surgery from December 2005 to March 2008 at the renowned Canniesburn Plastic Surgery Unit of the Glasgow Royal Infirmary in Scotland.

In November 2006, he passed rigorous examinations and obtained his Membership of The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, Glasgow. In March 2008, in record time, he became the first West Africa-based practitioner to obtain the Intercollegiate Fellowship of the Royal Colleges of Surgeons, UK, in the Speciality of Plastic Surgery, and one of only a handful of Africans to obtain this distinction via examination.

Dedicated to his country, he returned to Ghana in April 2008 and has been at post since. In December 2011, he was elected a Fellow of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons. Although he has a wide scope of practice, his interests are Burns, Trauma, Microsurgery and Cosmetic Surgery.

