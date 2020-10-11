The Central Regional Police Command has confirmed that the driver of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford is not dead.

According to the Command, he is receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma Hospital in the Central Region.

Earlier reports suggested that the driver who was only identified as Yusif died while on admission at a hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds in a robbery attack on him and the MP.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Central Regional Police Command, Irene Oppong in a Citi News interview said the driver’s condition has stabilised.

“This is to further confirm that the driver of the late MP, Ekow Quansah is not dead. He is on admission at the Winneba Trauma Hospital receiving treatment and the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mrs. Habiba Twumasi Sarpong visited him and his condition is stable according to the doctors,” she said.

About Mfantseman MP’s killing

The MP was shot on the Abeadze Dominase-Abeadze Duadzi-Mankessim road by unknown assailants believed to be on a robbery spree during the early hours of Friday, October 9, 2020.

Mr. Hayford was said to be returning from a campaign trip when the incident occurred.

Those who were with him were also attacked by the alleged robbers.

Police are currently investigating the issue.

