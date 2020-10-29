The Member of Parliament (MP) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Atiwa East Constituency, Abena Osei-Asare has cut the sod for a 30-seater computer laboratory at Kadowaso, in the Atiwa East district in the Eastern Region.

The project is being funded by the Waterbrooke Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation founded by the Member of Parliament in collaboration with the Agricultural Development Bank.

With the advancement of technology and exposure to the media, the rural youth of today aspire to have the same opportunities for growth as their urban counterparts.

For this, they need not only good education, infrastructure development, and knowledge but also skills that make them employable.

In Ghana, the educational gap in most communities is increased by poor infrastructure, and limited connection and access to ICT, a key driver for improving education and economic prospects in this modern world.

This project by the MP is thus aimed at improving ICT learning in Kadowaso and its surrounding communities.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs, elders, and the people in Kadowaso, Madam Osei-Asare thanked the chiefs and the people for the warm reception.

She further revealed that the project will be completed within 3 months.

She promised to furnish the computer lab with “30 computers and accessories” when completed.

Madam Osei-Asare, who is also a deputy Finance Minister touted some developmental projects she has embarked on in the community, adding that there is more in stock, should she be retained in the December 2020 polls.

“I have also realized that another project that is dear to the hearts of Kwadowaso Community is the rehabilitation or construction of a new classroom block. I assure you that in my next four years a 6-Unit classroom block would be constructed, she assured. Again, with regards to the CHPs compound, the Ministry of Health has already done the needed assessment on the old building and further assured them that the project will be completed should she be voted for.”

Meanwhile, the MP held two other sod-cutting ceremonies for the construction of a 6-unit and 4-unit classroom blocks in Enyiresi and Anyinam respectively.

“The two projects will be completed in 3 months”, she assured.