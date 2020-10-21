The Member of Parliament for the Atiwa East constituency, Abena Osei-Asare, has targeted to win at least 85% of valid votes in this year’s general elections.

Mrs. Osei-Asare, who doubles as a deputy Minister of Finance, made this known when the National Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP), Madam Kate Gyamfua visited the constituency.

According to the MP, described by many as smart, hardworking, and an excellent public servant, she is convinced that the voter turnout in the constituency this year will hit 90% and that the NPP will win at least 85% of the valid votes because of the performance of the government.

“We have increased school feeding beneficiary schools in Atiwa East from 3 to 39 under the NPP government. We have helped a lot of young people get jobs, enlistment in the security services, and created the environment for entrepreneurs to thrive. We have made agriculture attractive again. We are seeing the biggest infrastructure investment in the constituency under the NPP. We have better roads, access to electricity, upgraded schools, and we have the 100-bed Anyinam hospital and the upgrading of the Enyiresi hospitals underway. I have served you with diligence and I urge you to do it better than we did in 2016. Let’s vote to enable Nana Akufo-Addo to continue to the awesome work he is doing with us,” she said.

On her part, the National Women’s Organizer encouraged the people of Atiwa East to go out in their numbers to retain Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP government.

She emphasized that the NPP government has rolled out a lot of programs like the Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, health insurance scheme, school feeding, and many others.