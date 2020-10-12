Three hours of downpour in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua on Sunday afternoon rendered dozens homeless and caused destruction to properties.

The rain which started around 2 pm affected residents and shop owners at Effiduase, Asokore, Highways and Aberewa Nkwanta.

President Akufo-Addo in August 2020 as part of a working visit to the Eastern Region cut the sod for the commencement of construction of Nsukwao Basin Drainage project in Koforidua under the Ghana Secondary Cities support program but months after the sod cutting the problem still persists.

Abigail Amoah, a victim and a food vendor who narrated how the flood carried away her items called on the government to intervene.

“I sell food here and the rain has taken all my things away. I had 10 bags of charcoal but now I’m left with only 4 bags. So we want the government to help solve this problem because we are in dire need of solution to our flooding problem. We have lost everything so government should come to construct the culvert”.

For Michael Antwi, a taxi driver, the perennial floods always affect their business.

“We are all taxi drivers and because of these floods, we always pack our vehicles and this particular thing always affects our business. We tried using the other side, but we couldn’t cross because of the floods over there. Only big vehicles are crossing and this particular thing affects our business. We have mechanic shops here and over there is a fuel station as you can see there is fuel flowing in the rain and a lot of cars too have been packed here. So if the unfortunate incident happens you can just imagine the extent of damage that will be caused. So we want the government to address this”.