Rescue operations are underway by personnel from the Akim Oda Divisional Police Command, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Ambulance Service, and National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to save lives of about 20 persons trapped after the collapse of a 3-storey building at Akyem Batabi in the Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern Region.

The storey building Church of Prosperity which belongs to Prophet Akoa Isaac came down around 2pm on Tuesday afternoon when some members of the church were resting in the building after a prayer session.

Citi News sources noted that about 30 people have so far escaped with one person confirmed dead while several others are till trapped in the debris.

One of the survivors said, “My father called me to come and pray here through his friend. After the prayers, the rest said they are having fasting. So I went there to inform him that I am about to leave. So when I got there, all of a sudden, the building started falling down so everyone around started running from there. I almost got trapped in but I had to run as fast I could.”

“We were resting in the church so whilst resting there, we heard portions of the building coming down. We were over 60 in the building. 12 of the persons are currently trapped in it,” another survivor said.