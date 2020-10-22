The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, Madam Jean Mensa, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, led a delegation from the Commission to console former President Rawlings and his family.

Madam Mensa extended the condolences of the Commission and described the life of Rawlings’ mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui, as one that was well-lived and worthy of celebration.

She expressed regrets that people like her did not have the opportunity to tap from the wealth of experience and knowledge of Madam Agbotui, before her demise.

The Commission’s message in the book of condolence read: “Our thoughts and prayers are with former President Rawlings at this time. May her soul rest in perfect peace and may her memory be a blessing.”

Madam Mensa was accompanied by her two deputies, Bossman Asare and Samuel Tettey as well as Madam Sylvia Annoh.

The remains of Madam Agbotui will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 24 in Dzelukope.

There will be a pre-burial service at the forecourt of the State House, Accra from 9 am to 10.30 am before the body is conveyed to Dzelukope through Vume, Savietula, and then to the family house before arriving at the Keta Senior High School Park.

Interment will take place privately before sunset.