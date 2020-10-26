The Electoral Commission (EC) has disqualified some 30,000 persons from voting in this year’s general elections.

The persons have further been barred from registering as voters for a period of time.

Speaking to Citi News, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Electoral Commission, Sylvia Annor explained that the identified persons fall into the category of those who engaged in multiple registrations or who were challenged and not cleared by the various district review committees.

“The names of about 30,000 registered voters have been deleted or expunged from the provisional voters’ register because they are either on the exceptions lists or the multiple lists. The multiple list is made up of names of all those who engaged in double registration during the voter’s registration exercise.”

“The exceptions list is made up of registered voters who were found guilty by the district registration review committees at the various district levels. They were challenged probably because they were under 18 years, non Ghanaians, or gave wrong locations. During the registration exercise, we went offline, so we did not detect immediately,” she added.

She indicated that the list of these persons would be provided at the various polling stations to prevent them from voting on December 7.

“The fact that you were able to sail through at the registration centre because the registration officers were not connected to the main system does not mean that you will sail through. They cannot register for some time. The lists will be made available at the polling stations. On election day there will be the main register, multiple lists, and exception lists. It will be better not to go to the centre if your name is expunged,” Sylvia Annor advised.