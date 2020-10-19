The five include two independent presidential nominees; Kofi Koranteng and Marricke Kofi Gane, and three political party-sponsored nominees; Akwasi Addae Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Kwasi Busumbru of the People’s Action Party (PAP), and Nana Agyenim Boateng of the United Front Party (UFP).

Instances of forged signatures and manufacturing of endorsees were noted by the EC and are being forwarded to the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigations.

Twelve aspirants were cleared to contest the polls.

The GHS100,000 filing fee will be refunded to the disqualified candidates, according to the EC.

