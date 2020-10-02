The Electoral Commission (EC) will continue to register persons who turned out for the one-day voter registration exercise but were unable to be registered because of high numbers today, Friday, October 2, 2020.

Citi News monitoring of the exercise showed a huge turnout at some centres with some political parties calling for an extension to cater for the huge numbers.

Some centres were overwhelmed and requested more machines for the process.

The Electoral Commission in response said special coupons were issued out to applicants who could not register by the close of the exercise to be able to do so today.

This arrangement is however only for eligible applicants who went out to register yesterday but could not do so due to time constraints.

The October 1 voter registration exercise targeted qualified persons who could not participate in the mass registration exercise organised in June and July.

The electoral roll was opened from 7 am to 6 pm at the EC’s district offices.

Some of the people who participated are voters who were outside the country due to COVID-19 restrictions, those who were under a 14-day mandatory quarantine and could not take part in the mass voter registration, and eligible voters who were duly issued voter ID cards but whose names are missing from the register under exhibition.

Persons who recently turned 18 were also given the chance to register.