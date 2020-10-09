The Electoral Commission will today, Friday, October 9, 2020, close the window for the filing of nominations for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In all, 12 presidential aspirants have submitted their nominations. They include flagbearers of nine political parties and 3 independent aspirants.

Alfred Kwame Walker partnered by Jacob Osei Yeboah, Kofi Koranteng in partnership with Karl Morgan, and Dr. Ofosu Baako, led by Marricke Kofi Gane, are so far the nominated independent aspirants.

Political parties which have so far submitted aspirants for the top office include; National Democratic Congress (NDC), Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ghana Union Movement (GUM), New Patriotic Party (NPP) All People’s Congress (APC).

The rest are Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), National Democratic Party (NDP) and Progressive People’s Party (PPP).

It is anticipated that the enduring Dr. Hilla Limman’s People’s National Convention (PNC), will also submit its presidential nominations today.

The Electoral Commission (EC) began accepting nominations for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections from Monday, October 5, 2020.

The EC pegged the filing fee for presidential candidates at GHS100,000 and GHS10,000 for parliamentary candidates.

Although the figure was met with mixed reactions, the Electoral Commission defended it.